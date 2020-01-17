VTrans crews gear up for wintry weekend

Frigid conditions have led to slick driving conditions across the region and VTrans crews are gearing up for a for a wintry weekend.

Slick roads Friday morning caused some slide offs and backed up traffic across the region. Multiple cars slid off of I-89 and slowing traffic near Bolton Flats to a crawl.

With temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero, VTrans officials say that the salt they put on the roads doesn't work as well, causing even more issues.

"This morning -- obviously cold temperatures, extremely cold temperatures. The snow stayed around last night a little later than we anticipated. We had crews out but we were not expecting it to snow past midnight and it did," said VTrans' Dan Sheppard.

He says crews will be geared and up and ready for the cold temperatures this holiday weekend and another blast of snow Saturday into Sunday.

