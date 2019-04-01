VTrans gears up for busy construction season

Snow is still falling, but the Vermont Agency of Transportation is looking ahead to its major road construction projects.

Construction season will begin next week with a paving project on Interstate 89.

"Next week you'll start seeing the crews mobilize, start establishing the traffic control features, the signs and message boards," said Jeremy Reed, a construction engineer with VTrans.

Reed says road crews will pick up where they left off last year on I-89 just outside Montpelier. Most of the paving is done, but guard rails and other features will be added. "A large portion of that project is already done and so I would guess that would probably be a couple months left to do on that project," he said.

Motorists should expect to see plenty of road work around the state starting in two or three weeks."We're doing roughly about 227 miles of paving this year, and obviously, paving projects will directly impact motorists. But then we've also got three or four pretty significant other projects," Reed said.

Those major projects include replacement of the drawbridge between Grand Isle and North Hero, the Middlebury rail tunnel, two bridge replacements on I-91 in Rockingham, and four bridge replacements between exits 16 and 17 on I-89 in Colchester. "Between exits 16 and 17, and right now we're looking at doing weekend closures with those bridges," Reed said.

Overall, he says the state is spending $100 million on paving and another $100 million on bridges. He says the state is making good progress on its road infrastructure. "We're in very good shape, from a structures point of view. Our structurally deficient bridges -- those numbers are down quite significantly," Reed said.

VTrans is asking Vermonters to be patient and safe during the construction season. "Safety is our number one priority and the traveling public is a huge piece of that," Reed said.