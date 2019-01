Here at home we are gearing up for another round of inconvenience.

Schools are closed or delayed, cars are getting covered with powder, and crews are out plowing.

Vtrans spokesperson, Brent Curtis says that traffic is flowing Wednesday morning across the state. Curtis says secondary roads could be difficult because of added dropped snow from trees and overhangs. Curtis also says to use caution on dirt roads.

He says along Interstate 89, there is at least one open lane.