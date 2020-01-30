VTrans still providing same plow service; clarification after false report

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont's transportation secretary says you're still getting the same plow service this year as years past.
The clarification comes after what they say was an incorrect newspaper article.
Secretary Joe Flynn says there are no reductions in plowing and that the trucks are operating under the same guidelines for service that's been followed for several years.
While the Agency of Transportation updated the Snow and Ice Control Plan earlier this month, Flynn says the plan is not new.