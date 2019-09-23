VTrans to appeal Supreme Court's diverging diamond ruling

The Vermont Agency of Transportation will be back in court Monday over the state's first diverging diamond traffic pattern.

It's all about the Act 250 , a law in Vermont that make sure any big developments compliment the state's landscape, economy and community needs.

The $8 million project renovates exit 16 in Colchester.

Previously, there was a fight over a stormwater permit and the Vermont Supreme Court ruled in favor of VTrans.

But the justices reversed the Environmental Court's decision to grant an Act 250 permit.

The decision continues the state's multi-year legal battle with Maplefields gas station owner Skip Vallee and the Conservation Law Foundation over concerns about runoff into a local stream.