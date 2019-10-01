VTrans to modify lighting in I-89 Colchester crash zone

VTrans officials admit they've got a problem after two crashes that took place over the last two days in the exact same spot on Interstate 89 in Colchester.

While there have been two crashes in the construction zone between Exits 16 and 17 since Sunday, there have actually been a total of 11 along that stretch of highway since crews started working in April.

Drivers we spoke to said they routinely travel I-89 North and have never had trouble navigating the construction zone at night. "I drive it daytime, nighttime," said Rod Douglas of Milton.

"I live in Milton, I work in Williston, so most days, four out of seven days, I'm down to Williston," said Sarah Shepherd of Milton.

But the two crashes on I-89 over the last two days both happened during the early morning hours when it was dark. In each case a tractor-trailor struck temporary barriers lining the interstate. Seeing the similarities, VTrans sent out a team of safety and transportation officials to assess the area and determine what they can do to make the construction zone safer.

"The barriers appear at least right now to be adequately spaced, and really they're as wide as they can be, given what we need to accomplish out there," said VTrans' Wayne Symonds.

Vermont State Police also say the design of the project isn't the problem. "The major component to these is operator inattention or some type of operator input that's causing it," said VSP's Lt. Bob Lucas,

But officials say they can make one major improvement to prevent overnight crashes. "The lights illuminate the work zone to a certain standard. We don't want it to be dimly lit, we want it to be brightly lit, but I think the adjustments would be in terms of directionality and location of the light poles, so that glare and other unintended distractions would be eliminated," Symonds said.

Officials and commuters agree that drivers need to pay better attention. "It really is incumbent on the drivers to be responsible for their personal safety," Symonds said..

"Wven if the road conditions are fine, give yourself extra time, put

your phone away," Shepherd said.

"The way I see it is, it's clearly marked. If you can stay in your lane, you shouldn't hit anything, Douglas said.

VTrans says you can expect to see those lights installed within the next couple of days. As for the barriers and crossroad pattern -- those will remain in place for about another two weeks.

