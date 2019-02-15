VTrans to move offices to Barre after fire

The state of Vermont's top administrative official says about 300 employees of the state Agency of Transportation are going to be moving from Montpelier to Barre.

Administration Secretary Susanne Young said Thursday the state had signed a lease of DEW Construction for Barre City Place on North Main Street in Barre.

Young says the move will save the state an estimated $5.9 million over the 15 years of the lease.

The agency is now working to facilitate transportation to the new location.

The plan to move followed a fire last June in the National Life Building in Montpelier, which gave officials the opportunity to reevaluate the use of state office space.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

