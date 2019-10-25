VTrans unveils new statewide Incident Command System

VTrans unveiled its new statewide Incident Command System in Berlin.

This was part of a massive emergency response drill involving all corners of Vermont.

More than 100 transportation employees participated in the exercise at headquarters and four other regional command centers.

They tested their ability to assess infrastructure damage sent in by state and federal sources.

It will be used to help speed up repairs during a real disaster.

"This is part of that wider exercise they oversee everything," Vt. Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said, "VTrans just has a very large piece of it and is designed how it wants to test itself as part of that entire you know package."

One lesson learned is that the new system needs more bandwidth than it has now to take in data from all remote sources, including real-time video from drones.