Vague CityPlace update leaves Burlington council cold

Burlington city leaders say they are frustrated and disappointed with the developer behind the stalled CityPlace project.

At Monday night's city council meeting the developer was expected to update them on the progress of a planned major redesign announced in July. Instead, they offered no new information on the project.

When Council President Kurt Wright asked representatives from Brookfield Asset Management for a timeline, officials could only offer that there may be some action in the next year.

City Councilor Chip Mason, D-Ward 5, says there's very little they can do to force the developer's hand to make something happen. "What leverage or what rights do we have to force them to adhere to our timeframe? The reality is we have very limited rights. We don't. We have a few rights under the development agreement, but even if we pulled out of that, it doesn't force them to move forward with the project on our timeframe," he said.

City officials say Brrookfield has committed in the coming months to improving pedestrian and parking access around the site making aesthetic changes to the site's barriers.

"I still have confidence that something is going to be developed. They have an office here, they have a presence here, Sing the construction engineer is here 40 hours a week. I know for a fact that there are subcontractors in the local area, professionals who have been engaged and are working on the project," Mason said.

Despite a lack of information, Brookfield officials have said they are "100 percent committed" to the project, but can not provide any details because a pending lawsuit restricts what can be said publicly.

The lawsuit accuses the developer of changing the amount of parking in the project and violating the terms of a settlement in another lawsuit.

