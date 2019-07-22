Vail buys another Vermont resort

A mega-merger in the ski industry announced Monday that will bring more resorts in our area under the same ownership.

Vail Resorts, which already owns Stowe Mountain and Okemo, announced that it is buying Peak Resorts, the parent company of Mount Snow and 16 other ski areas.

Altogether, the newly merged company will operate 37 ski areas. Along with the three Vermont resorts, Vail also owns Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire and Hunter Mountain in New York.

Vail offers its customers what it calls the "Epic Pass," allowing pass holders unlimited use at any Vail property.