Hearts are everywhere in Montpelier, which means the Valentine Phantom has struck again!

The mystery cupid is also known as the Valentine's Day Bandit.

Every year in Montpelier, someone posts red paper hearts all over the city. And if you think about how cold it was overnight, that was some dedication to get the job done!

Hearts are also showing up in other Vermont towns now. But the ones in Montpelier have always been a mystery.