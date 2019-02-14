Keeping your best friend safe on Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day and my valentine is my cat, LuLu. I spent the day seeing what other pet parents are doing for their fur babies and I spoke to a vet about which treats you should avoid.

The good boys and girls at Good Karma Dog Grooming are loving their day at the spa.

"A little pampering session, they get to get out of the house," said Jasmine Barnard of Good Karma Dog Grooming.

A blow dry, fresh cut with a handkerchief keeps them looking in tiptop shape for when their human valentines come pick them up.

"You can tell they feel good afterward," Barnard said.

"Every holiday, they get something," dog mom Pamela Demo said.

The love pets give is unconditional.

"Oh, my gosh, they're my life, my best friends," Demo said.

So it's only fair to return that love, right?

"Kiss them, hug them and pet them. That's always going to be the best way to show them love. People like to, many times, show them with food treats, which we tend to discourage," said Dr. Erik Eaglefeather, a veterinarian.

Discouraging some of the traditional Valentine's Day treats and sweets.

"Some of the lesser-known things would be things like macadamia nuts. Those can actually be quite toxic to dogs, causing fevers. The most common one that everyone seems to be aware of these days is chocolate," Eaglefeather said.

Eaglefeather says the darker the chocolate, the more toxic it can be.

But it's not just dogs who can get themselves into trouble.

"Cats actually tend to be a little more finicky about things. There, we would worry more about the plants," Eaglefeather said.

Plants and flowers can be deadly to felines

"At this time of year the most common thing that we would probably worry about are things like lilies because they are typically toxic," Eaglefeather said.

So before you buy a toy, treat or sweet, think about just who might get their paws on it.

"We don't leave anything out for them. Safety first," Demo said. "They can't chew on anything, they can't get into anything."

Eaglefeather says there's no stupid question unless it's an unasked question. So if you have any concerns about something your pet got into, call your local veterinarian. Or you can call these pet poison control numbers:

ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center Phone Number: 1-888-426-4435

24/7 Animal Poison Control Center: 1-855-764-7661