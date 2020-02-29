Vandalism at Bloomberg's Burlington campaign office

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign office in Burlington has been vandalized.

Vermont Campaign officials say sometime between Friday night, and early Saturday morning, someone threw a brick through a window of Bloomberg's campaign office on the corner of Main St. and Battery St.

This follows a pattern of vandalism at his campaign offices around the country.

"It's hard to see. I don't think it's representative of who we are as Vermonters, who we are as Americans, and it's certainly not who representative of the campaign mike is trying to run and the campaign we're running here in Vermont. So it's hard to see," said Christopher Di Mezzo, Bloomberg for President VT Director.

Burlington Police are investigating the incident.