Vandals damage Vermont State Police cruiser

Vermont State Police are looking for the people who vandalized one of their K-9 units.

Sometime early Saturday morning the vehicle was vandalized in the parking lot of Faith's Ford in Westminster.

The vandals slashed a tire, stole a license plate, keyed the paint and applied a black rubber paste to the vehicle. The letters painted with the paste are ACAB, an anti-police sentiment.

The damage is estimated at about $1,000.

There is surveillance video of two people vandalizing the vehicle and then running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.