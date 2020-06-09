Vandals damage Vermont State Police cruiser

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) Vermont State Police are looking for the people who vandalized one of their K-9 units.
Sometime early Saturday morning the vehicle was vandalized in the parking lot of Faith's Ford in Westminster.
The vandals slashed a tire, stole a license plate, keyed the paint and applied a black rubber paste to the vehicle. The letters painted with the paste are ACAB, an anti-police sentiment.
The damage is estimated at about $1,000.
There is surveillance video of two people vandalizing the vehicle and then running away.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.