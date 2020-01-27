Vandals deface North Bennington fishing access

Police are looking for whoever spray-painted offensive and racist graffiti near a North Bennington fishing access.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife officials say they found the vandalism on the boat ramp at the Lake Paran Fishing Area.

The agency wrote in a Facebook post it is "saddened and shocked at this public property being damaged in such a way."

They say it's been covered up with more paint but it can't be completely removed until the weather is better and the temperature rises.