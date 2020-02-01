Vandals throw bottles through windows of Winooski homes

Police in Winooski are investigating multiple acts of vandalism. One report came from Orchard Terrace where a glass bottle was thrown through a window of a home.

"About 9:30 [p.m. Friday] I heard a really loud noise and I didn't know what happened at first because I was in shock, and I got up and my front window, a glass bottle had been thrown through my bay window," said Christine DeSimone of Winooski.

Winooski Police say they received three different calls from three separate vandalism's, all between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday. Each time, clear, empty iced tea bottles were thrown at homes. One broken screen, and two broken windows were reporter including DeSimones'. Police believe the bottles were thrown from a passing car.

"By the time I got up to see what happened, I saw a car driving down the street and I didn't get a good description but it was a dark-colored Sedan," said DeSimone.

Authorities believe the incidents are all related and think the homes were chosen at random.

"This is a really quiet street, a nice quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac so, this doesn't happen here," she said.

Her neighbors agree.

"I've never seen it before, this is the first time I've ever seen any vandalism on this street; really don't understand why it happened here but I guess things happen," said Jim Soter of Winooski.

Police gathered evidence from each scene, and continue to investigate.

