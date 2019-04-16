'Vanilla Ice' broke through Lake Memphremagog Saturday

The ice is officially out in Newport. After months of waiting, spring finally made a splash on Saturday.

The Lake Memphremagog Ice Out contest is over after "Vanilla Ice" broke through the ice near the Causeway Bridge.

The ice broke at 11:07 a.m. on Saturday.

First-time contestant Steve Lawson made the winning guess of 10:05 a.m., just one hour and two minutes ahead of the actual time.

Lawson takes home just over $1,500.

The contest is an annual fundraiser for Newport Parks & Recreation.

This year the event brought in just over $3,000 toward the Gardner Park Playground and Splash Pad project.

