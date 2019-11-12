Vermont vape shops take a hit from new taxes

While Vermont's new vaping tax is paying off for state coffers it appears to be having unintended negative consequences on businesses.

Sellers of vape and e-cigarette products in Vermont have faced a big adjustment after lawmakers raised the age for purchase and applied a hefty tax.

"The intention behind the 92 percent tax rate, and including it in that other tobacco products rate, was to make them less accessible for particularly younger Vermonters," said the tax department's Douglas Farnham.

At NEK Vapor in St. Johnsbury, owner Dennis Steele says he never had many young customers so he has not seen his customer base impacted by the new laws. "When the tax went into effect, I was really surprised we did not see a slow down in sales," he said.

Strong sales appear to be reflected in the tax revenues generated so far. "The estimate for this revenue source was more closer to $850,000. I think at this point, it'll probably end up being somewhere close to $3 million for fiscal year 2020," Farnham said.

The reason for the higher revenue may be the way the new tax was applied. It's not only on vaping pods but also vaping paraphenalia. And it's applied at the wholesale level, not the retail level. That means vape shops have to pay the tax up front on all of their inventory.

Tax officials say they advocated for a wholesale tax to be placed on vaping businesses because they believed it would be less burdensome than a retail tax. "A wholesale tax structure is more efficient, it's placing administrative burden on fewer people," Farnham said.

But it adds a burden to retailers like NEK Vapor. "What we're finding is the tax has caused problems with our inventory, as far as trying to keep it stocked, so we're having to consolidate and do away with some of our products," Steele said.

"If someone buys half as many cartridges because money is their limiting factor, then of course any profit the business is able to make is gonna go down because of that," Farnham said.

Steele says he's trying to adjust his business model. "We're trying to create different price points for the customers so that they can still get a new device, anything that has pre-bottled flavors. We're just, we're pretty much done, it costs us too much money," he said.

So now in November, it's still unclear if vaping stores will go up in smoke, or if they can survive by changing their business structure.

