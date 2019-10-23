Vaping information session held in St. Ablans

As vaping related illnesses and deaths increase nationwide, local school districts are not waiting.

Parents in St. Albans learned more about the impact on their kids.

The school district hosted an information meeting about e-cigarettes on Tuesday night.

The event was hosted by police, medical professionals, and school faculty.

They taught parents what behavioral signs to look out for in their children, such as irritability and bloodshot eyes.

Health professionals say the long term impact is not well-known yet.

"No youth should be exposed to nicotine," said Amy Brewer, Coordinator of the Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition. "When a youth brain is exposed to nicotine it makes them more likely to become addicted to nicotine and other substances as well. It's a change in their developing brain and it isn't safe for them."

The group also talked about changes they hope to see at the federal, state, and local levels.

That includes blocking advertisements and banning flavored vaping products.