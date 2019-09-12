Vapor Stone opens second location in Plattsburgh

Vapor Stone Rail Systems had a grand opening Thursday for their second facility in Plattsburgh on the former Air Force base.

Vapor Stone, a division of Wabtec, makes door systems and air conditioning system accessories for trains and metros.

The new building cost about $9 million-- $3 million came from the development corporation and the rest from New York state.

The company says in their 21 years in Plattsburgh they have tripled their employment numbers and those numbers continue to grow.

"Vapor has exported product around the world. There are doors, railway doors in Amsterdam that were manufactured in Plattsburgh. There are components running in Paris that were manufactured in Plattsburgh. So, just to say manufacturing is not dead in the U.S.," said John Fink, the vice president of sales and marketing for Wabtec.

This business is one of the many ways the county is working to build back up that former Air Force base and hopes to continue to bring more money to the North Country economy.