Various Vermont bills take effect Monday

Various Vermont bills will be going into effect Monday.

The first relates to the renaming of Columbus Day. Governor Phil Scott signed a bill into law that recognizes the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Vermont has joined a handful of states in renaming Columbus Day to honor Native Americans.

Another bill that is going into effect Monday works to protects bees. Gov. Phil Scott recently signed legislation to restrict the use and sale of neonicotinoids, a class of chemicals harmful to bees.

The law aims to decrease the overall use of chemicals in the state by directing the Vermont Agency of Agriculture to register as a "restricted use pesticide" any neonicotinoid pesticide labeled as approved for outdoor use that is distributed, sold or offered for sale in the state.

Also going into effect, a change affecting the sale of capital assets and real estate in Vermont. One of the changes relates to capital gains as it relates to personal income taxes. Any gain above $875,000 will be taxed at standard income tax rates. Also, the purchase of a controlling interest in an entity holding title to real property in the state of Vermont will trigger a property transfer tax liability.