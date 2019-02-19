Vatican has secret guidelines for priests who father children

For nearly nine centuries, the Catholic Church has forbidden its clergymen from sex and marriage.

But Sarah Thomas says she's proof that priests sometimes break their vows.

"My mother had been told to keep it a secret by the church," Thomas said.

Thomas was 14 when she first met her father, a priest in England.

"It soon became apparent that he couldn't or wouldn't or wasn't allowed to be any sort of father to me in any meaningful sense," she said. "Feeling very isolated. I literally thought I was the only priest child in the world."

But she now believes there could be thousands of children like her and they're slowly being recognized, starting in Ireland. Last year, the country's Catholic Church published groundbreaking guidelines for priests, declaring: If a priest fathers a child, the well-being of his child should be his first consideration." And he should "face up to his responsibilities-- personal, legal, moral and financial."

Vincent Doyle pushed for the guidelines after learning that his late godfather, an Irish priest, was his real father.

"The guidelines were the first time the Catholic Church admitted that there are priests' kids," Doyle said.

More than a year since the Catholic Church in Ireland approved the guidelines for priests with children, church officials around the world are taking notice. The Catholic Church in America is looking at taking a similar model. Even the Vatican says the issue is on its agenda.

Doyle has pressed Pope Francis to announce similar guidelines for all clergymen.

Vincent Doyle: It's taken time for the Vatican to respond.

Reporter: What do you want from the pope?

Vincent Doyle: Two words, three words, four words, that these children are recognized. We acknowledge your pain, we condemn this pain, and we want to fix this pain.