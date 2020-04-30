Vendors at canceled Vermont home show to get partial refunds

COVID-19 forced the Vermont Builders & Remodelers Association to cancel this year's trade show in Essex Junction.

They've also had to make hard choices about refunding thousands of dollars in vendor sales.

The association says it's splitting the estimated $100,000 into four parts. By the end of the year, half of the vendor sales will be returned to the 200 vendors. A quarter of the sales will be used as a credit for future events. The final 25% of the sales will be a shared loss.

Leaders say the coronavirus is making them rethink how they conduct business as a nonprofit.

"At the same time, we said OK, how do we make this association better than it was before? We liken it to someone blowing up a house and all of the pieces are scattered around the yard and now you've got to put it back together. Not just the way it was but more effective than it was previously," said Jim Bradley of the Vermont Builders & Remodelers Association.

The builders' show brings in around 70% of the organization's revenue every year.

They also say COVID hit their budget hard and they're reaching out to builders and contractors across the state through social media.