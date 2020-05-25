Vergennes Memorial Day car parade also honors teacher

Vergennes always puts on a big Memorial Day parade but because of the coronavirus, this year, the traditional parade was canceled.

So, the city coordinated a special edition of its Saturday bang and clang car parade for Memorial Day.

But the change meant those who usually march in the parade couldn't this year. That includes Sue O'Daniel, the middle and high school band teacher. Monday's parade would have been her last before her retirement.

So to honor her and show their gratitude for her 41 years of teaching music, students past and present joined the parade with signs.

"It just means everything to me. I came to Vergennes, and if someone had told me in 1978 that I would stay and teach for 41 years, I would never have imagined that. And I love Vergennes, I love my whole area, my school district, Vergennes, Ferrisburgh, Addison. Amazing people, big hearts and they love music," O'Daniel said.

During her retirement, O'Daniel jokes she won't be doing anything early in the morning. She also plans to continue teaching music privately, staying involved with the community band and the congregational choir. And she plans to spend more time with her family.