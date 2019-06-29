Vergennes Police officers keep jobs in passed budget

"I will take a 10 thousand dollar cut in pay listen - it's not going to hurt me," Vergennes Chief George Merkel said at Friday's City Council meeting.

Vermont's smallest city just held an emergency budget meeting to decide if it can afford to keep police on the payroll.

The original proposal earlier in the week called for cutting two of the seven full-time officers at the Vergennes Police Department, hoping that would save the city some money.

The meeting was contentious, but in the end, the city's police force will be at full strength for another year.

A smile and hugs from Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel just moments after the city budget passes.

All of his police officers are keeping their jobs.

The Chief told the council cutting his staff would put a strain on officers who would end up working longer and harder to keep everyone safe.

"I will not participate in that, I will not subscribe to that, that's not what I raised my hand for," Chief Merkel said. "I came here to protect you and if someone if inferring I should ignore that - they are wrong."

Both sides passionately pitch their cases to the council.

"I am really struggling emotionally with the thought of laying off one or two or any municipal employees with two days notice," Vergennes resident Mel Hawley said.

"We have a lot of wonderful things about Vergennes, the police is one of them," resident Cheryl Brinkman said. "But I don't know if most of my taxes should go in that direction."

The budget passed with the jobs intact.

City manager Matt Chabot doesn't get to vote but says that he does not agree with the budget passing.

"I think the tax increase proportional to the one they passed is going to negatively impact many of the residents of Vergennes," Chabot said.

David Austin is the city's Alderman, and he was the only vote against the budget and agrees with the city manager.

"We didn't really accomplish anything this evening other than giving the residents of this city a tax increase," Austin said.

This budget goes into effect Monday morning.

The city manager says staff and benefits are the biggest part of the city's budget and the police department takes up 40 percent.