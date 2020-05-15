Vergennes economy through COVID-19 pandemic

Vergennes City Mayor Jeff Fritz says his town and it's local businesses have felt the effects of COVID-19. Fritz said neighboring communities echoed the economic effects.

"We learned very early on that we were all pretty much unprepared for something of this size and scale," Fritz said.

Vergennes store owners say they've had to modify their business models.

"It's really driven us to pivot our direction a little bit so we're really looking to drive our business to more of online, kind-of e-commerce," Laura Mack, owner of Lu*Lu Ice Cream said.

"We have definitely had a lot of clients reach out, obviously concerned about us as well as wanting to know when we will re-open," Hillary Devine, owner of Shear Cuts said.

Those businesses said they were happy to work together and together with the City of Vergennes.

"Hyping up Vergennes, and the downtown partnership {city officials] have done a really good job," Mack said.

The city's downtown partnership works to inform local families about how they can help local businesses and business owners.

"The Vergennes partnership is constantly trying to stimulate our community," Devine said.

Members of the partnership say it's focused on holding out until the pandemic ends, and looking to the state for more turnings of the spigot.

"I think that we'll be able to sustain the closure, but it would be nice to have some sort of direction on when things are going to be back up and running," Jamie Smith, fitness instructor, and owner of Vergennes Movement said.