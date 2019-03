Fire officials say the home on 35 Mountain View Lane in Vergennes is a total loss.

They say when they responded to the scene around 4:30 Sunday morning, they found one person outside, who ended up going to the hospital. No one else was inside the house or hurt.

Vergennes, Ferrisburgh, and Addison fire departments all responded, as well as Vergennes and Charlotte Rescue.

This story will be updated as we learn more.