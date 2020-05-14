Vergennes marks 50th 'bang and clang parade'

Families in Vergennes on Thursday are holding their 50th "bang and clang parade".

City officials thought that they should mark the event as a special occasion since they've been doing this parade for 50 evenings straight.

We're told the event was created by a few local families who started going outside during the pandemic every night at 7 p.m., the time set for curfew, and they would bang pots and pans together to remind their local community they are still here and more importantly-- still happy to be here.

Mayor Jeff Fritz says the parade has kept the community close during this time of social distancing and seeing happy families every evening has even made him tear up once or twice.

"It's been very much a way to build a sense of community that we've always had but now we can keep it and this is how we're doing it," Fritz said.