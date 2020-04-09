Vergennes neighbors hold parade

For the past few weeks, residents in the City of Vergennes have lineup outside the elementary school to be escorted by state and local police through town as part of their "Bang and Clang" parade.

About thirty or so cars joined in on the fun Wednesday night.

Neighbors dressed up, kids were playing instruments out the sunroof, and others held signs out the window.

Homeowners gathered outside to bang pots and pans.

The nightly ritual helps keep the tight-knit community together through this pandemic COVID-19.