Vergennes school, students defend making prom royalty gender neutral

It's an exciting weekend for teens in Vergennes -- prom is Saturday. But an effort this year to make the event more inclusive has caused some backlash in the community and on social media.

School is out for the weekend at Vergennes Union High School and some of these students are getting ready for the prom. "I'm very excited," said Leah Croke, a junior.

This year these high-schoolers are ditching the tradition of prom king and queen. "We are still going to have two class monarchs, but it is not gender specific," Croke said.

"It's really just the two people with the most votes are going to be our class royalty, so yeah, not a very big change," said Alder Donovan, a junior.

Donovan and Croke, both junior class officials, say the change is to just be more inclusive. "There were rumors spreading that we were going to eliminate the whole class king and queen all together and that somehow got out to parents and the community -- that's not the case," Croke said.

"We are not really changing any traditions, we are sort of just removing a gender label," Donovan said.

"I feel very confident that we are making the right decision here," said Vergennes Union principal Stephanie Taylor. She says the idea was brought to the students by an adviser and was passed by a prom committee that had students on it. "All I did was say go ahead with your decision. It was not my idea. I wish it had been."

Taylor says she has been trying to set the record straight by responding to rumors in the community. "There will be the dance and the regalia and the crown and the sash and all that, but we are just removing the gender labels associated with king and queen," she said.

The students say they pushed for this change so everyone would feel welcome. "Even if there is nobody in our class specifically that may feel uncomfortable, I think it's better to address the problem before it occurs," Croke said.

"It's not about making a change so one of our classmates is happy, it's sort of updating this tradition so its more inclusive," Donovan said.

One thing the students and school officials wanted to emphasize--whoever makes it on royal court isn't nearly as important as everyone having a safe and fun night.