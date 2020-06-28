Vermont Symphony Orchestra announces new executive director

A new director is standing on stage with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

Elise Brunelle hails from South Africa, where she spent 16 years with the Cape Town Opera, the country's largest nonprofit performing arts organization. She served as fundraiser and financial manager before becoming managing director. The Burlington-based orchestra said she was chosen by a six-person committee and will start sometime in mid-August or early September.

She takes over for former Ben Cadwallader, who stepped down in February to take a similar position with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra.