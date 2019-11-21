Vermont 211 negotiating new contract

Vermont 211 is negotiating its contract so it can go back online 24/7 again. It provides free referrals to social services to people in need, but it had to cut back hours.

It's now renegotiating the contract but hopes to be back full time by December 6th.

Vermont's Agency of Human Services is working with 211 to resume services through June 2020.

They also want to extend Emergency Housing Services through April 2020.

The new agreement will help VT 211 reduce the need for out-of-state help.