Vermont 211 to resume 24/7 coverage in early December

The Vermont 211 will resume it's 24-hour call center referrals for social services starting early next month.

The state says the center operated by the United Way has not been able to staff its support line between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8. a.m. or on weekends and holidays as of October 1. Under the new agreement, the service will resume 24/7 coverage.

The 211 call center helps Vermonters in need by connecting people with more than 1,000 agencies offering health, legal and social service needs. Advocates in October expressed serious concerns to lawmakers about reducing the coverage.

The Agency of Human Services provided additional temporary funding for the winter for the service to contract with a New England Call Center.

