Vermont AG joins other states in effort to protect fuel-efficiency standards

Vermont's Attorney General says the federal department responsible for protecting the environment isn't doing its job when it comes to clean car standards.

A federal lawsuit was filed on Friday.

The group of attorneys general say the EPA is attempting to revoke portions of a waiver it previously granted to California, allowing the state to set its own fuel-efficiency standards on vehicles.

Thirteen states, including Vermont, follow those standards.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says the standards are a key part of the states efforts to limit greenhouse gas emissions and protect the environment.

"We think having stronger, more strict standards on vehicle emissions is a good thing for our environment. It's a good thing for clean air. it's a good thing for fuel efficiency. it's good for your pocket book. it's good for the market and we believe states are laboratories that people should be allowed to try different things because that is how the government is designed," said Donovan.

22 states and Washington DC are part of the lawsuit.