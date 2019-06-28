Vermont AG releases video to prevent workplace sexual harassment

There's a new tool to teach businesses about preventing sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Vermont Attorney General's office wrote and directed a new training video. It includes a panel discussion educating businesses about what sexual harassment is and how employers should respond to accusations.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says it's part of his offices ongoing efforts to be responsive to the needs of

employers.

"We know you may not have the tools and the resources, so we're simply saying, 'Here it is. Here's a tool that can help you, that can help employees, that can help our state.' That's why we did this video today on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace," Donovan said.

WCAX helped produce that video in conjunction with the Attorney General's office.