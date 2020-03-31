Vermont AG rules nonfatal state police shooting justified

Vermont's attorney general has ruled that a nonfatal, officer-involved shooting in Bristol back in December was justified.

Greg West was shot multiple times by troopers outside his Lower Notch Road home. Witnesses told police the 28-year-old was drunk and making threats, had a shotgun, and that there were children inside the home.

The AG's report says Tprs. Robert Helm and Matthew Hood encountered West in the driveway. It says they attempted to de-escalate, but that West pointed the shotgun at them and they both opened fire with their patrol rifles. The troopers immediately rendered first aid after West dropped the gun and fell to the ground.

The report says that based on the facts and circumstances, the officers' actions were justified.

West was later charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and interference with access to emergency services.

The incident was the fifth Vt. State Police officer-involved shooting in 2019 -- the most they've ever had in a single year.