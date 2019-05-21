Vermont AG takes aim at Sackler family, makers of OxyContin

Vermont has joined other states in suing members of the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma L.P., makers of the opioid OxyContin.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday by Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan alleges that for over two decades the Sacklers personally oversaw Purdue's deceptive marketing campaign and directed the company's strategy to minimize the health risks of opioids.

"The Sackler defendants directed and condoned deceptive acts that led to the full-blown opioids crisis," Attorney General Donovan said in a statement. "Thousands of Vermonters' lives have been impacted - and some ruined or lost - as a result of this crisis."

The suit, filed in state court in Burlington, alleges violations Vermont's Consumer Protection Act.

Last week five other attorneys general from West Virginia, Maryland, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin joined the legal bandwagon against the Sacklers.

The Washington Post reports the state lawsuits are increasingly naming the Sackler family members because of evidence that they may have transferred billions of dollars out of the company and into personal accounts over about a decade.