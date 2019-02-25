Vermont AG's office hosting White River Jct. 'expungement' clinic

The Vermont Attorney General's office is participating in a clinic that will enable some Vermonters to expunge certain criminal convictions from their records.

The Monday clinic in White River Junction will be held along with Vermont Legal Aid and the office of the Windsor County State's Attorney.

Expungements clear old criminal records after an individual has lived for a time without committing additional crimes. Most misdemeanors can be expunged and some felonies.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says expungement is a "vital took for increasing access to jobs and economic opportunity."

He says it gives people an opportunity to get a job, further their education and provide for their families.

Monday's clinic will be held at the Department of Labor office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

