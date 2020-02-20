Vermont Adaptive to build $2M Sugarbush facility

Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports say they have filed state permits to build a new $2 million sports facility at Sugarbush Resort's Mt. Ellen.

Officials say Sugarbush has granted a long-term lease of the land where the 4,000 square-foot facility would be built. The group says they have a total goal of $4 million to build, open and sustain the Sugarbush facility. They would also like to build a new permanent home on the Burlington waterfront.

"We saw huge growth in our programs and the number of people who can participate in year-round sports when we built our first adaptive sports facility at Pico Mountain in 2013," Vermont Adaptive's Erin Fernandez said in a statement. "People with disabilities are more likely to have other health issues like heart disease, stroke, or diabetes which is why it is so important to provide programs for people to be active and live a healthy lifestyle."

If there Act 250 permit is approved, they hope to break ground this spring.

