The Champlain Valley Fair has rides, food and entertainment to offer, but the heart of the annual event is its celebration of agriculture.

And on Wednesday the 2019 inductees in the Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame were honored. The Hall of Fame was created in 2002 and now has 80 members -- five of them new this year -- including Marie Audet of Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport. She's the winner of the Ag Innovator award.

Galen Ettlin spoke to Audet about the honor.