Vermont Agency of Agriculture finalizes hemp rules

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets has finalized rules for growing hemp for the current growing season.

The hemp rules set standards for record-keeping, reporting, testing and labeling. They also include provisions for disposal of non-compliant crops and products, and inspections and enforcement.

The agency says the rules are designed to protect public health, safety, and welfare, and to support the Vermont brand and production of quality agricultural products.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/31/2020 9:43:52 AM (GMT -4:00)