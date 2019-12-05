Vermont Air Guard takes delivery of 3 more F-35 fighter jets

The Vermont Air National Guard has taken delivery of three more F-35 fighter jets.

The Guard says the three jets arrived at the Burlington International Airport at about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Now, the Guard has five F-35s.

By next summer, the Guard is scheduled to have 20 of the aircraft, which replaced the F-16s the Guard flew for decades.

The Vermont Air Guard is the first air guard unit in the country to receive F-35s. The Air Force describes the F-35 as its fifth-generation fighter, combining stealth technology with speed and agility.

