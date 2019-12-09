Vermont Air National Guard chooses new wing commander

A veteran fighter pilot will become the next commander of the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing.

The selection of Col. David Shevchik was announced by the guard on Monday.

Shevchik's appointment comes after the guard has taken delivery of the first five of what will be 20 F-35 fighter jets.

Shevchik is a Vermont native and graduate of the United States Air Force Academy.

Shevchik will succeed Col. David Smith, who is retiring after 31 years with the Vermont Air Guard. A change of command ceremony is scheduled for next month.

