Vermont Animation Festival kicks off Thursday in St Johnsbury

Most of us grew up watching cartoons, whether it be Disney or anime.

Courtesy: Vermont Animation Festival

And animation isn't just for kids. It's giving independent artists the platform to tell unique and new stories about issues outside the mainstream. This weekend Northern Vermont University Lyndon and Catamount Arts are spotlighting young and independent animators with the Vermont Animation Festival.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Lyndon Professor Robby Gilbert and student Elektra Poulsen about what to expect at the festival

The Vermont Animation Festival is free and open to the public. Click here for more info.

