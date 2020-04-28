Vermont Campground Association provides update on summer camping season

The weather is getting warmer, but staying over in Vermont's campgrounds comes with rules this spring.

According to the Vermont Campground Association, campgrounds can only be open under special circumstances, like housing the homeless, health workers or other essential workers during the Stay at Home Order.

However, the president of the association says seasonal campers who have made their reservation before March 25 and are staying the whole season are still allowed to camp, but with the following rules:

We're told you must treat your campsite like your home and not visit others on their sites.

And if you're coming from out of state, you must quarantine for 14 days after arriving, which means bringing essentials with you on your journey and staying inside your camper the whole time.