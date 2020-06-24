Vermont Census response 47th worst in the country

Governor Phil Scott is again urging Vermonters to fill out their U.S. Census forms.

So far only about 55-percent of Vermont households have participated, which ranks 47th worst in the country. The census gives the federal government an accurate count of the population, which is key to making sure the state gets its share of federal resources.

"We need to do better, because the fact is, if we don't fully account for our population, another state will get that money for their roads, schools, hospitals and more," Scott said.

So far about 190,000 Vermont households have been accounted for, but an estimated 70,000 have not responded. Chittenden County has the highest response rate at 71%, while Essex County is the lowest at 34%.

It can be done all online this year and only takes about five minutes.

