Vermont City Marathon cancellation made with runners in mind

Organizers of the Vermont City Marathon say this week's decision to cancel the 2020 race wasn't easy but it's for the best.

Vermont's largest sporting event usually takes place Memorial Day weekend, but because of COVID-19, and concerns about large gatherings RunVermont, the group that organizes the marathon, first pushed it back until October. They announced Monday the event is now canceled.

The group's Peter Delaney says they don't think they would be able to follow the state's guidelines in October, and that the decision was made with the runners in mind.

"If they're going to run a marathon, and in the late fall, they'd be looking to start their training cycles and start, start those Saturday and Sunday long runs. And so we want them to be able to tell them that, 'Yeah, it's a go,' or 'No, it's not likely.' And it's looking not likely," he said.

If you registered for the marathon, half-marathon or relay, you can either run in 2021 or 2022 or let RunVermont keep your money and put it towards their youth programs. You have until August 23rd to decide.

