Vermont City Marathon encourages runners to support local hotels this weekend

Vermont City Marathon is asking runners to lace up and stay at local hotels.

The marathon would typically be taking place this weekend, but has been pushed back to October due to the pandemic. To keep part of the tradition alive, Run Vermont officials are encouraging people to take part in a virtual series called 'Give out, Give back.'

It includes doing a run on your own and staying at a local hotel with perks like an upgraded room and a gift card to eat out

We're told 5 percent of the room sale goes to Run Vermont, which is a nonprofit.