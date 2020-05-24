Vermont City Marathon postponed, runners still lacing up

Sunday morning would have been the annual running on the Vermont City Marathon.

But due to the pandemic, it has been postponed.

Three time winner Kassie Enman was looking forward to running it as part of relay team this year.

We checked in with her a few weeks ago to get her thoughts.

"It is probably a little tough for when you have a goal or something ahead... the thing that motivates you to get out the door often is kind of that race goal. And so to have that race goal pushed so far off, and even still with a lot of unknowns, that's challenging but I think it's also a good opportunity for people to look at why else are you running? There's a lot of reasons that we run, it's not just about the race," says Enman.

The new date for the marathon is October 25th.