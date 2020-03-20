Vermont City Marathon postponed until October

The Vermont City Marathon has officially been postponed.

The race was supposed to take place in May, but it has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 25.

In an email sent out Friday morning, RunVermont says that because of the coronavirus, they say the health risks are too great and decided to reschedule.

For runners that have already registered for the May race, their registration will automatically be transferred and there's nothing they have to do.

They are also offering a virtual race for runners in a location of their choosing.

We're told they are unable to give a refund, but there is an option to convert your registration fee to a tax-deductible donation to RunVermont's youth programs.

